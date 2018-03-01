Doncaster Free Press

Tight squeeze as South Yorkshire firefighters called to remove elderly woman's gold ring from finger

News
Beers.

CHEERS! South Yorkshire pubs set to open longer on royal wedding and FA Cup Final weekend

News
Snow in Sheffield.

WEATHER FORECAST: Rain expected as South Yorkshire begins to thaw out

News
Light sleet showers
4c
2c

INTERNATIONAL NEWS: Man reportedly shoots himself outside White House

News

Man hospitalised after crash near Doncaster

News

Snow latest: Fresh overnight snowfall in Doncaster, roads clear, M62 re-opens, trains hit by strike

News

'This must be what heaven feels like' - storm over Doncaster star's church heroin taking scene on TV drama

News
CTA
Fire service.

Freezing Doncaster woman rescued from chemist after wheelchair breaks down

News
Local Trust introduces special volunteers to comfort patients at the end of life at Doncaster Royal Infirmary called Butterfly Volunteers

Butterfly volunteers at Doncaster Royal Infirmary are big success

Lifestyle

Sport More Sport >>

Gamal Yafai (left) in action against Gavin McDonnell during their WBC International Super-Bantamweight Championship fight at the FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield. Pic: Richard Sellers/PA Wire

Cracking performance from Gavin McDonnell secures win over Gamal Yafai

More Sport
Dave Allen looks dejected after his bout against Lenroy Thomas is stopped due to a cut above his eye during their Commonwealth Heavyweight Championship fight at the FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield. Pic: Richard Sellers/PA Wire

Dave Allen and Lenroy Thomas clash heads - technical draw

More Sport
The John Marquis and Alex Kiwomya partnership looks very promising.

Paul Goodwin’s Doncaster Rovers columnn: There is potential in this team but that’s all it is at the moment - potential

Doncaster Rovers
Gavin McDonnell (right) will face Gamal Yafai on Saturday night

The long road back for Gavin McDonnell

More Sport

‘I want people to say Dave Allen is a good fighter as well as being funny’

More Sport

Doncaster Knights players keen to end season strongly in memory of Ian Williams

Rugby Union

Latest on Doncaster RLFC’s scheduled trip to West Wales Raiders

Rugby League

What's On More What's On >>

The prestigious rib of beef gets the Sunday roast vote

RECIPE: The king of the roast - rib of beef

Eating Out
Troy: Fall Of A City

TV Choice: Five of the best shows this week

TV and Film

Lifestyle More Lifestyle >>

Following a major refurbishment the new look Icebreakers bar at Doncaster Dome is a great place for all the family to grab a bite to eat and relax

Icebreakers bar offers a warm welcome at Doncaster Dome

Lifestyle
Local Trust introduces special volunteers to comfort patients at the end of life at Doncaster Royal Infirmary called Butterfly Volunteers

Butterfly volunteers at Doncaster Royal Infirmary are big success

Lifestyle
Lucy gane (right) at the PE and School Sport Conference

Director of Doncaster charity heaps praise on talented school student

Lifestyle

Trending Now More Trending Now >>