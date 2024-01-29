Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) are set to make the final Cost of Living support payment to millions of households in the UK.

A payment of £299 will be made to eligible households, who are in receipt of certain benefits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the daily Trending Today. Get the stories the internet is talking about to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Cost of Living support package was introduced last year, in order to help people struggling with the increasing costs of bills.

£301 and £300 were paid to households last year, with the final amount of £299 to be paid from Tuesday, February 6.

How to access the Cost of Living final payment?

According to gov.uk guidance, there is no need to apply for the Cost of Living payment, as those who are eligible will be paid automatically.

Those who were not eligible at the time of the first payments, but are eligible now, will also receive the final payment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The payments are not taxable and will not affect the benefits or tax credits you receive.

Who is eligible for the Cost of Living final payment?

Those in receipt of the following benefits or tax credits are eligible for the Cost of Living final payment:

income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA)

income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA)

Income Support

Pension Credit

Universal Credit

Child Tax Credit

Working Tax Credit

Millions of households entitled to final cost of living payment

Who is not eligible for the Cost of Living final payment?

Those in receipt of the New Style ESA, New Style JSA or contributory ESA will not be eligible for the final Cost of Living final payment.

Those who do not receive any benefits or tax credits are not eligible.