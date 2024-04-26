Doncaster's Louis Tomlinson surprises fans with release of new live album

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The singer, 32, who rose to fame in One Direction, released LIVE, a collection of 15 songs, each recorded in a different city, at a different show, spanning the past three years two world tours.

The digital version of LIVE, out now, features his singles including Bigger Than Me, We Made It, Walls and Out Of My System.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fans took to X, formerly Twitter, to share their delight after Louis announced the news.

Doncaster's Louis Tomlinson has surprised fans with a new album.

They wrote: 'Thank YOU for the amazing memories and allowing us to reminisce all these songs again live. We are so proud of you. We love you.'

Another wrote: “So proud of you. You are incredible and we are so lucky to have you. Thanks for sharing your talent with us and letting us all be a part of your journey.”

The double CD and the vinyl will be released on August 23.

Louis said: 'I've been lucky enough to spend the last 3 years touring the world twice over. The feeling I get sharing those live moments will be with me forever.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

'To be able to record these songs from all over the world and put them out as an album like this feels so special, and a real tribute to the fans who make each and every show feel unique and incredible. Thank you! Enjoy!'

Tracklist

1. The Greatest (Live From London, 17 November 2023)

2. Face The Music (Live From Nashville, 18 July 2023)

3. Bigger Than Me (Live From Vancouver, 26 June 2023)

4. Holding On To Heartache (Live From Barcelona, 6 October 2023)

5. We Made It (Live From Manila, 16 July 2022)

6. Chicago (Live From Chicago, 15 June 2023)

7. Fearless (Live From Rio, 27 May 2022)

8. Common People (Live From Sheffield, 10 November 2023)

9. All This Time / She Is Beauty We Are World Class (Live From Munich, 22 October 2023)

10. Walls (Live From Buenos Aires, 21 May 2022)

11. Written All Over Your Face (Live From Budapest, 15 September 2023)

12. Out Of My System (Live From Brisbane, 30 January 2024)

13. Saturdays (Live From Paris, 14 October 2023)