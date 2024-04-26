'Drunk' driver arrested following multiple pile-up collision after Doncaster police chase
Emergency services were scrambled to Doncaster Road in Conisbrough late last night with the air ambulance, police, paramedics and fire crews all at the scene, with four people taken to hospital following the dramatic smash.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Yesterday, Thursday 25 April just before 10pm, officers requested the driver of a silver Ford Estate to stop on Doncaster Road.
“The driver failed to stop, and a pursuit commenced through Conisborough.
"The Ford came to a stop after colliding with a silver Mazda and a black Hyundai on Castle View.
“The driver of the vehicle that failed to stop, a 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving while over the prescribed limit of alcohol and dangerous driving.
"He remains in police custody.
“A woman within the Hyundai was taken to hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries. She has since been discharged.”
Eyewitnesses reported “chaotic” scenes following the collision, which is understood to have happened near to the Sea Fish restaurant on the main A630 route which connects Doncaster with Sheffield and Rotherham.
Earlier a spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Three fire crews from Edlington, Maltby and Dearne stations were called out to a road traffic collision involving several vehicles at 10:05pm on Doncaster Road, Conisbrough,
"There were around four casualties which went to hospital. Crews left the scene at 11:20pm.”
