Deputy Mayor marks launch at Crest Nicholson’s first Doncaster development of three to five bed houses

Coun Jones took part in a tour of the development, officially unveiling the show home with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Sprotbrough Cricket Club, who will be sponsored by Crest Nicholson for the upcoming season, were also at the event, lending their support for the housebuilder’s commitment to the local community.

The Winslow is an desirable family home with ample space that perfectly accommodates entertaining, family life and homeworking. The downstairs features a flexible open-plan kitchen-dining area, in addition to a generously sized living room and a separate home office. Upstairs, each of the four bedrooms are well proportioned with the large main bedroom featuring an ensuite bathroom.

Copley Park will have a range of Crest Nicholson’s most popular house types available for first time buyers, second steppers or growing families. Alongside the high quality, energy efficient homes, Copley Park also offers buyers the best of village life and nearby amenities with strong access to Yorkshire and beyond. The show home offers potential homebuyers an opportunity to envisage life at the new development.

Guy Evans, Managing Director to Crest Nicholson’s Yorkshire Division, commented: “We are excited to launch our first show home and welcome the local community to our new Copley Park development. Our launch event was a huge success with plenty of interest from the local community. We would encourage any potential buyers to get in touch with our friendly sales team as soon as possible find out more about the homes and schemes available at our first development in Yorkshire.”

“Copley Park offers beautiful homes only a stone’s throw from Doncaster, meaning residents will enjoy the benefits of a village lifestyle, while also having access to all the amenities they could need right on their doorstep.”

