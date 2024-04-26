Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The meeting kicks off at 5.05 with the 1m6f handicap and will round off at 8.15 with a 7f sprint in class six.

The opener (5.05) sees 11 runners head to the starting stalls and the contest could go the way of Calshot Spit, a decent second at Bath eight days ago and should come on here for that run. The chief threat could come from recent Catterick scorer Corsican Caper, who is turned out quickly after winning just four days previously.

Race two (5.40) is a fillies’ handicap over the short 6f sprint distance. Torfrida, a course and distance winner, holds leading claims among the nine-runner field for trainer Pam Sly and is taken to bounce back from a below-par outing when last seen eight months ago. Bella Kopella rates as the main danger, a three-time winner last season and third of seven in a Kempton handicap 24 days ago.

The third race on the card (6.10) is another short sprint over 6f and a small field of four are set to tackle it. Ananda sets the standard and is the clear selection, progressing well from a fourth at Newmarket to win a ten-runner minor event at Yarmouth when last seen and is taken to make it two wins on the spin.

The midway point of the card (6.40) is a 19-runner handicap in class three and Katey Kontent returns from a six-month absence to have leading claims over the 6f distance. Ascot Adventure is one to keep an eye on as well, looking as if he needed the run last time out when third at Doncaster last month.

Race five (7.10) sees the very much in-form Let Life Happen for trainer Sir Michael Stoute appear to be the one to beat, not needing much to get off the mark in an 11-runner Newmarket maiden back in September and returns to the track after seven months off, while race six (7.45) can go the way of the Andrew Balding-trained Contacto on handicap debut.

Finally, the card comes to a close with a 15-runner handicap over the 7f distance and preference is for On Song, who will be hoping to be just that, for trainer George Boughey following a good third of eight in a Yarmouth handicap a fortnight ago.

Doncaster selections - Saturday (via Punchestown odds)

5.05 - Calshot Spit

5.40 - Torfrida

6.10 - Ananda

6.40 - Katey Kontent

7.10 - Let Life Happen

7.45 - Contacto