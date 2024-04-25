Doncaster Ramblers: edges and monuments

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tuesday 23rd April - twenty-four members, including John a new member from Sheffield and Geoff from South Staffs Ramblers, met at the National Trust car park adjacent to the Robin Hood pub near Baslow. The morning was a dry but cool morning which was made chilly by the stiff north wind. Fortunately, apart from the odd spot of rain it stayed dry all day, it made a pleasant change not to have to wear full waterproofs which seems to have been a regular occurrence since autumn 2023.

After the usual briefing, a short walk along the A619 brought us to our first footpath which following the base of Gardom’s Edge led us to Sheffield Road which was crossed carefully. It was then a steep climb through ancient woodland to our coffee break at the Waterloo Monument, the break was relatively short as walkers were feeling the bite of the north wind. Crossing the moor behind Baslow Edge past Eagle Stone we followed Curbar and Froggatt Edges for some distance until we reached the A625 and entered the National Trust Earnshaw Estate. It was then a short walk to our planned lunch at the Grouse Inn which due to poor planning by the walk leader was closed for a couple of days for cellar refurbishment, so it was coffee and water rather than a pint!

Sober it was uphill again onto White Edge, where we heard Curlews but the usual sighting of deer did not happen, which was followed for some distance back to Sheffield Road which again was crossed with care. It was then onto the wettest section of the walk, proof if it was needed of the wet weather over the last few months, across the moor to Birchen Edge. The footpath took us below the edge, with the Nelson Monument above us, back to our start point at the National Trust car park. Eleven miles were walked, six Gritstone edges visited and two monuments seen. Thanks to all who came on this walk and especially to Angela for acting as back marker throughout the walk. Stephen J Tomlinson.

Gathering at the Trig point

