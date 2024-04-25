Rugby union: Doncaster Knights' junior team seal prestigious cup win

Doncaster Knights' under-14s have won the Yorkshire Cup.

They produced a superb second half rally in the final against Huddersfield at Dore Moor, the home of Sheffield Tigers RUFC, last weekend.

They ran out 12-10 winners despite having trailed their opponents 10-0 at the interval.

Team manager Lee Gray said: "Starting our journey back in 2016 as the under six-micros, this team has over the last eight years progressed to be one of the top teams in Yorkshire.

"We've taken on all comers and have rarely been beaten in three seasons."

Knights were one of 40 teams to enter the annual competition but were the last ones standing after some bruising encounters along the way. The team is pictured above with their coaches and the famous silverware held aloft.

