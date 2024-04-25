Avoiding defeat at Gillingham will cap an amazing rise up the table which has seen them win 42 points from their last 20 games.

Defeat would most likely still see Rovers in a play-off spot, with Barrow needing to beat Mansfield to overtake Rovers, Crawley Town hosting Grimsby Town and Crewe heading to a Colchester side who still need to a point to avoid relegation.

This is how the SuperComputer, conducted by the footballwebpages.co.uk website, thinks the league will finish. (The final table is created after running thousands of seasons through a computer to come up with the average points tally)

Take a look at this predicted table and deliver your verdict via our social media channels.