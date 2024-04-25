Rovers celebrate Joe Ironside's goal during another great display at Colchester United.Rovers celebrate Joe Ironside's goal during another great display at Colchester United.
Rovers celebrate Joe Ironside's goal during another great display at Colchester United.

The predicted final League Two table as Doncaster Rovers battle Crawley Town, Barrow and Bradford City for final play-off places

Rovers need one more point to officially seal a place in the play-offs.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 25th Apr 2024, 06:00 BST

Avoiding defeat at Gillingham will cap an amazing rise up the table which has seen them win 42 points from their last 20 games.

Defeat would most likely still see Rovers in a play-off spot, with Barrow needing to beat Mansfield to overtake Rovers, Crawley Town hosting Grimsby Town and Crewe heading to a Colchester side who still need to a point to avoid relegation.

This is how the SuperComputer, conducted by the footballwebpages.co.uk website, thinks the league will finish. (The final table is created after running thousands of seasons through a computer to come up with the average points tally)

Take a look at this predicted table and deliver your verdict via our social media channels.

Get the latest Rovers here.

92pts (-+48)

1. Stockport County

92pts (-+48) Photo: Jan Kruger

Photo Sales
88pts (+37)

2. Wrexham

88pts (+37) Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales
86pts (+43)

3. Mansfield Town

86pts (+43) Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales
80pts (+17)

4. MK Dons

80pts (+17) Photo: Jan Kruger

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:League TwoBradford CityCrawley TownGillingham