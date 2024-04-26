Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The scheme is led by St Leger Homes, who manage 20,000 properties on behalf of City of Doncaster Council.

A total of £34 million is being invested in the scheme, which will bring these properties back into use and help towards meeting the high demand for council homes in the city. They will all be finished to a high standard with modern facilities, providing comfortable, safe and secure homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The properties will be in locations across the city and include different property types, such as bungalows, flats and houses. All will have between 2-4 bedrooms which will ensure that they are suitable for a range of people with different needs.

Around 70 homes being bought and refurbished to provide high quality affordable council housing in Doncaster.

Dave Richmond who is the Chief Executive of St Leger Homes, said: “I’m delighted that this scheme is enabling us to help even more local people in need of quality, affordable housing for them and their families.

“This programme shows our commitment to working towards meeting the high demand for affordable housing in the city.”