Boy, 12, suffered severe facial injuries after being attacked by a man in Doncaster street

It is reported that on 8 April at 2.30pm, an unknown man was on Jenkinson Grove and grabbed hold of a 12-year-old boy. He then proceeded to throw him to the floor before punching him several times in the face and head.

The child was taken to hospital with severe facial injuries, but has since been discharged and is now recovering.

Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to identify the man in the image as they may be able to assist with enquiries.

Do you know who this is?

Do you recognise him?

If you can help contact police on 101 or via https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ Please quote incident number 553 of 8 April 2024.