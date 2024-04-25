Invitation to attend annual meeting of Friends of Doncaster Grand Theatre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Honorary President of the Friends of Doncaster Grand Theatre, Margaret Herbert, says the meeting at Doncaster Little Theatre, King Street, will be an opportunity to hear from committee members about the highlights of a busy 12 months.

Mrs Herbert said: "We would be pleased to see new faces at our annual general meeting, as well as members of the Friends. After the official business, at which only registered members may vote, there will be a light buffet followed by entertainment from a popular singer.

"For anyone who would like to support our work to reopen this historic part of Doncaster's cultural heritage, there will be an opportunity to join the Friends through payment of a small annual subscription. We look forward to seeing you there."

Margaret Herbert, Honorary President of the Friends of Doncaster Grand Theatre.

Most recently, in partnership with City of Doncaster Council and the Theatres Trust, the Friends celebrated the completion of a Digitisation and Oral History project. Recordings and digitised assets based on the colourful history of the 1899 theatre will be displayed in various locations over the coming months.