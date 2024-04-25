Invitation to attend annual meeting of Friends of Doncaster Grand Theatre
and live on Freeview channel 276
Honorary President of the Friends of Doncaster Grand Theatre, Margaret Herbert, says the meeting at Doncaster Little Theatre, King Street, will be an opportunity to hear from committee members about the highlights of a busy 12 months.
Mrs Herbert said: "We would be pleased to see new faces at our annual general meeting, as well as members of the Friends. After the official business, at which only registered members may vote, there will be a light buffet followed by entertainment from a popular singer.
"For anyone who would like to support our work to reopen this historic part of Doncaster's cultural heritage, there will be an opportunity to join the Friends through payment of a small annual subscription. We look forward to seeing you there."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.