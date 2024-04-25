Rossington Main Ladies seal cup success in their first-ever competitive season

Rossington Main Ladies have sealed cup success in their first competitive season as a club.

The team, playing in their first ever competitive campaign, contested the Sheffield and Hallamshire Women and Girls League Open Age Shield final on Sunday, when they took on Chesterfield FC's Women's Development team.

But Rossington sealed a confident victory, running out 3-0 winners in the game which was played at Wales High School at Kiveton Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Goals from Sarah Black, Chloe Dean and Katherine Cunliffe did the damage for Main. Their cup run saw them topple Mexborough Athletic, Norton Woodseats and Maltby Juniors before swatting aside Chesterfield in style.

Manager Adam Rawlings reflected on the win, saying: "The final saw us play our third game of the week, in the space of just five days. But the performance showed no fatigue and a real hunger to show the levels of our group and the togetherness within.

"The squad, since our arrival, have always applied themselves impeccably and this final was no different. Dominant in possession, in control out of possession and a real composure that demonstrated the class that this team has on the biggest day in the club's history.