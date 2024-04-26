Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The route will be closed between junctions 2 (Woodhouse) and 3 (Midmoor) in both directions from 8pm tonight (Friday) until Monday (29 April) at 6am. This essential closure is part of a programme of ongoing bridge repairs near Outmill, North Lincolnshire.

The closure aims to enable the safe installation of a new bridge beam and continued repairs to the bridge. National Highways teams will reopen the M180 as soon as possible after the beam has been installed.

National Highways Project Manager John Stebbing said: “We urge drivers to plan their routes carefully, considering alternatives where possible.

“A tremendous amount of effort has gone into mobilising the complex operations to lift in a new section of the bridge. We’re unable to postpone these works due to logistical constraints, including rearranging plant, machinery, and resources. Additionally, delaying the works would have repercussions on the overall programme, potentially affecting subsequent activities waiting for the installation to be completed."

During the closure, fully signed diversions will be in place. However, with the Scunthorpe United vs. Boston United playoff game this weekend, John added it was essential for people to consider the additional potential impact, especially for those travelling from the Boston area.

John said: “Increased congestion is expected around the ground, particularly at the junction where the A1077 meets the A18, which forms part of the diversion route.

“We apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused by these essential works and thank everyone for their continued patience.”

For further information about the ongoing scheme and upcoming closures, please visit the National Highways website.