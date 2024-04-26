M180 closed this weekend for essential bridge repairs

Drivers are reminded to plan ahead this weekend as closures are due on the M180 in North Lincolnshire for the installation of a bridge beam.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 26th Apr 2024, 15:16 BST
Updated 26th Apr 2024, 15:16 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The route will be closed between junctions 2 (Woodhouse) and 3 (Midmoor) in both directions from 8pm tonight (Friday) until Monday (29 April) at 6am. This essential closure is part of a programme of ongoing bridge repairs near Outmill, North Lincolnshire.

The closure aims to enable the safe installation of a new bridge beam and continued repairs to the bridge. National Highways teams will reopen the M180 as soon as possible after the beam has been installed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

National Highways Project Manager John Stebbing said: “We urge drivers to plan their routes carefully, considering alternatives where possible.

The route will be closed between junctions 2 (Woodhouse) and 3 (Midmoor) in both directions.The route will be closed between junctions 2 (Woodhouse) and 3 (Midmoor) in both directions.
The route will be closed between junctions 2 (Woodhouse) and 3 (Midmoor) in both directions.

“A tremendous amount of effort has gone into mobilising the complex operations to lift in a new section of the bridge. We’re unable to postpone these works due to logistical constraints, including rearranging plant, machinery, and resources. Additionally, delaying the works would have repercussions on the overall programme, potentially affecting subsequent activities waiting for the installation to be completed."

During the closure, fully signed diversions will be in place. However, with the Scunthorpe United vs. Boston United playoff game this weekend, John added it was essential for people to consider the additional potential impact, especially for those travelling from the Boston area.

John said: “Increased congestion is expected around the ground, particularly at the junction where the A1077 meets the A18, which forms part of the diversion route.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused by these essential works and thank everyone for their continued patience.”

For further information about the ongoing scheme and upcoming closures, please visit the National Highways website.

For inquiries or assistance, please contact National Highways at 0300 123 5000 or via email at [email protected].

Related topics:DriversNorth LincolnshireNational Highways

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.