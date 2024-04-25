Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rovers are in white-hot form, having won ten straight league games - equalling a long-standing club record. They only need a point from their final game of the regular season, away at Gillingham on Saturday, to clinch a play-off spot.

It is a far cry from just a few months ago when they were hovering perilously above the relegation zone, closer to the National League than the third tier.

But belief is soaring and Paul Dickov, who bossed Rovers between 2013 and 2015, is hopeful his old club can get the job done to complete a remarkable story.

Paul Dickov is willing his old club Doncaster Rovers to win the play-offs. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

"Grant has done a great job," said the 51-year-old. "There were a lot of question marks earlier on this season because they were struggling, they couldn’t seem to buy a win, which materialised into a bit of unrest amongst the fans which never helps but can’t be avoided.

"However, credit to Gavin Baldwin. I know him very well and he stuck with Grant when nobody would have blamed him for parting ways with him.

“The philosophy of how Grant plays football is great and it's fantastic to see what they've achieved from where they were, looking over their shoulder at relegation at one point.

"Grant has had success at Doncaster before he knows the club inside out. He's got his way of playing and it's really kicking in with the players now at the right end of the season.

"It wouldn't surprise me if they got promoted, there is always one team that has a late run into the play-offs and that team can easily go on and win it. I hope for Grant and Doncaster Rovers that they can do that."