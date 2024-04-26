Defiant Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann sends ominous message to play-off rivals
He takes his team to Gillingham tomorrow on the final day of the regular season knowing only a point is required to guarantee a top-seven placing.
A few weeks back nobody gave Rovers a chance of such a prospect, but a spectacular run of ten straight league games has them on the cusp of qualifying. Suddenly they are the form team in the entire country - and McCann relishes the prospect of proving people wrong.
"There's been spells this season where people have completely wrote us off," he said. "I think if you know anything about me and my background, I actually enjoy that - when people write us off.
"But the group has been very good in terms of their response. I think there's been once this season where our fans had a pop at us and that was at Notts County, and rightly so because we were well off it that day.
"You think about those moments and you don't want to be part of that when fans are singing you're not fit to wear the shirt'. You can either crumble and go under or you can stand up and be counted and realise what the fans were saying that day was right."
"Now there's smiles on faces and we're playing with a lot of confidence. We've got a lot of fans coming down to support us and I believe we've been given extra tickets, which I'm sure will sell as well.
"I'm really looking forward to the game and the challenge of playing against Stephen Clemence's team. He's done a good job since going in there so it'll be a tough game."
McCann, who will again be sitting in the stands as he completes a two-match touchline ban, confirmed no new injury concerns ahead of the trip to Kent.
