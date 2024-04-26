Defiant Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann sends ominous message to play-off rivals

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

He takes his team to Gillingham tomorrow on the final day of the regular season knowing only a point is required to guarantee a top-seven placing.

A few weeks back nobody gave Rovers a chance of such a prospect, but a spectacular run of ten straight league games has them on the cusp of qualifying. Suddenly they are the form team in the entire country - and McCann relishes the prospect of proving people wrong.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"There's been spells this season where people have completely wrote us off," he said. "I think if you know anything about me and my background, I actually enjoy that - when people write us off.

Grant McCann's Doncaster can become history-makers at Gillingham tomorrow. (Picture:Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD)

"But the group has been very good in terms of their response. I think there's been once this season where our fans had a pop at us and that was at Notts County, and rightly so because we were well off it that day.

"You think about those moments and you don't want to be part of that when fans are singing you're not fit to wear the shirt'. You can either crumble and go under or you can stand up and be counted and realise what the fans were saying that day was right."

"Now there's smiles on faces and we're playing with a lot of confidence. We've got a lot of fans coming down to support us and I believe we've been given extra tickets, which I'm sure will sell as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm really looking forward to the game and the challenge of playing against Stephen Clemence's team. He's done a good job since going in there so it'll be a tough game."