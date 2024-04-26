'My aim' - Gillingham boss wants to bring crushing halt to Doncaster Rovers' momentum

Doncaster Rovers have been simply unstoppable in recent weeks.
By Ricky Charlesworth
Published 26th Apr 2024, 06:00 BST
Ten successive league victories tells its own story, with Grant McCann's side on the cusp of clinching their transformation from strugglers to play-off contenders.

That will be confirmed if they just pick up a point at Gillingham on Saturday, in the final game of the regular league season.

Of course, the hope is that they can pick up all three and in doing so set a new, outright club record of consecutive wins.

But Gillingham boss Stephen Clemence is determined for his team to be party poopers for the near 1,500 Rovers fans making the pilgrimage to Kent in what is a sold-out away allocation.

"One game left, it’s a home game and let’s try and send our supporters off happy for the summer," said Clemence, whose team's slim play-off hopes ended last weekend.

"My aim is to give our fans something to look forward to next season.

"Doncaster will be coming to our place with something to play for, and we have to make sure we do our job properly. We want to finish as high as we can, we’re on our home patch and we want to send our supporters home happy.”

Gillingham boss Stephen Clemence is already looking towards next season but wants to end on a high against Rovers. Pic: Paul Terry / SportimageGillingham boss Stephen Clemence is already looking towards next season but wants to end on a high against Rovers. Pic: Paul Terry / Sportimage
"We will try and finish as high as we can and try and give our supporters something to shout about this weekend.

"Doncaster are a good team, a good manager. I know Grant (McCann) very well and he has done well for a number of years.

"I look forward to taking him on and yes I might know him but I will be wanting to win and he will be wanting to win and that’s what it is all about."

