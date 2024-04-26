Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The UK’s number 1 walkthrough wildlife adventure park is inviting iconic children’s figures for days of character-filled fun.

Young parkgoers have the chance to meet Kung Fu Panda’s this weekend (April 27 and 28), Bluey & Bingo on May the 18th and 19th and Hey Duggee on July 6 and 7 at exclusive Meet & Greets with special photo opportunities between 9.45am and 6pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

YWP’s spectacular amphitheatre is also promising live shows filled with fun and laughter for all to enjoy.

Bluey.

CEO John Minion said: ‘We are so delighted to welcome some of our favourite cartoon characters to entertain guests!

‘We have a list of thrilling events that are guaranteed to be entertaining for the whole family. And with the wide variety of species that call our park their home, there is something for everyone.”

After enjoying their favourite cartoon characters, guests can come face-to-face with some of the world’s most beautiful and rare species, including Amur Leopards, Cheetahs, Polar Bears and Sea Lions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors can also marvel at some of the park’s latest arrivals: the boisterous Black Rhino calf Rocco and adorable Auckley the Amur Leopard cub.

Family favourites Bluey & Bingo and Kung Fu Panda will be greeting young visitors at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park.

YWP prides itself in its incredible global conservation efforts. Through its work with The Wildlife Foundation- based at the park- Yorkshire Wildlife Park has established itself at the forefront of worldwide efforts to protect and preserve the rarest and most vulnerable species that exist on our planet.

There is guaranteed fun for all the family at the park: kids can channel their inner Red Howler Monkey at the park’s impressive play areas, whilst parents enjoy a delicious meal at the Wilds Café-Bistro. The Yorkshire Hive also gives a chance to unwind with some retail therapy, with its collection of independent boutiques and shops. Visitors can round off the day with a themed dining experience at the curious Evolution Experience Restaurant.