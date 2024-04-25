The superstitions that are helping Doncaster Rovers maintain their crazy winning run
Midfielder Harrison Biggins encapsulates the confidence that is running through the veins of everyone associated with Doncaster Rovers right now.
The team are on a ten-game winning streak and only need a point in Saturday's season finale at Gillingham to qualify for the play-offs.
They are putting teams to the sword and even doing so after giving them head-starts. The last two outings, against Barrow and Colchester, have seen Grant McCann's side concede the first goal only to go on and score four of their own.
As Biggins says, there is an expectation rather than just a belief that they'll roar back.
Biggins himself has played a major role in the two aforementioned comebacks, scoring in each encounter. He and his colleagues have never experienced such a run before and nor are they likely to replicate this kind of feat in the rest of their careers.
They are cherishing it and trying to ensure it goes on as long as possible.
For the 28-year-old, that means sticking rigidly to set routines and practices in the hope that it brings good luck.
"I'd be here all day! I'm terrible for superstitions," he tells the Free Press when asked if he or any of his colleagues have rituals that they are adhering to strictly during this run.
"It might just be the simplest thing but win, lose or draw I do the same things. So I'm certainly doing the same as I've been doing the last couple of matches!
"It's not necessarily a superstition, more a certain routine really. It's things like what boot I put on first, the time I put my boots on, put my shinpads in order. Just strange little things.
"Even away from football, little things that I do just stick with me and that helps me feel comfortable so it's about sticking to it."
