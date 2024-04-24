Long-serving Doncaster Rovers man praised after consigning strange anomaly to the bin

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The long-serving centre-back probably wouldn't have been most people's pick to score a crucial third for Doncaster Rovers in their win at Colchester United last night.

With his side 2-1 up in a game that at that point was finely poised, Anderson went forward for a free-kick. It was probably more in hope than expectation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After all, no centre-half had notched a goal for Rovers since the final day of last season (Bobby Faulkner, by the way). So when he applied a cool side-footed finish it needed a second take from most of those in the away end or press box.

Anderson's celebration is one of the pictures of the season. It was total relief and joy and was another pleasing entry into a campaign that is fast becoming historic.

It contributed to a tenth straight win that not only equals a club record that stretches back to the 1940s, but that moves them to within a solitary point of the most unlikeliest of play-off spots.

And they may not even need that, down at Gillingham this weekend on the final day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manager Grant McCann was delighted Anderson's goal ends the long wait for a centre-half to pop up with a goal.

Tom Anderson shows the raw emotion after scoring in the thumping win at Colchester.

Justifying his reasoning behind selecting Anderson at the expense of Joseph Olowu, McCann told the Free Press: "We were just thinking about Colchester's front two (Akinde and Hopper). Tom's a different type of player to Joseph. I just felt they (Colchester) would go long tonight having watched them last week. Tom's been in those kind of battles all his career so that's all it is.

"And he capped it off with a set-piece routine the boys have worked on.

"We keep speaking to them about that because that's probably something we need to add to our game really: goals from set-plays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have got boys who can head the ball so it's maybe just the timing and stuff like that. It was nice to see one come off tonight and a good finish from Tom. He made good contact which is always going to give the keeper problems."

Rovers fans are in dreamland having won ten on the spin.

Rovers are the form side in the entire country and the aim is to end the regular season on a high.

"They're a good group of boys and not just because of this run: they work hard for each other," added McCann. "It's pleasing to see the confidence they're playing with.