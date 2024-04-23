Colchester United 1-4 Doncaster Rovers - Recap superb comeback for Rovers in Essex
Grant McCann’s side are the form side in the entire country having won nine successive league games. The latest was a thrilling 4-2 victory over Barrow last weekend.
Tonight sees them travel to Essex to face Colchester United, who only need a point to preserve their League Two status.
It’s a crucial night ahead and we’ll be bringing you regular updates on our live blog. Stay tuned below for the latest throughout the night:
Colchester v Rovers LIVE
Full-time
What a night. 4-1 Rovers. The play-offs beckon now.
Close
Hurst does well down the flank and finds Waters who is just inches away from his first goal for Rovers.
Added time
Four minutes extra.
Sub
Waters is on for Ironside.
Final knockings
Game in the final stages now. Just a procession.
GOAL
Wow. 4-1. Blistering counter led by Maxwell. A shot is saved by the keeper but Ironside quickest to react as he taps in. Away end in jubilant mood now. The play-offs beckon for this incredible team.
Wide
Colchester go close but their effort flies just wide. Hurst replaces Molyneux, by the way.
Control
That goal’s given Rovers much-needed breathing space. Kyle Hurst coming on shortly, by the way.
The goal
Free-kick was floated in and Anderson side-foots it home in front of the Rovers fans. 3-1 and a bit of breathing space. Incidentally, Tommy Rowe is on for Matty Craig.
GOALLLLLLLLLLLLL
Tom Anderson!