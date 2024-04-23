Live

Colchester United 1-4 Doncaster Rovers - Recap superb comeback for Rovers in Essex

Doncaster Rovers are in the hunt for a League Two play-off place.
By Ricky Charlesworth
Published 23rd Apr 2024, 18:15 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2024, 21:43 BST
Rovers head to the JobServe Community Stadium for their penultimate game of the regular season. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)Rovers head to the JobServe Community Stadium for their penultimate game of the regular season. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)
Rovers head to the JobServe Community Stadium for their penultimate game of the regular season. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Grant McCann’s side are the form side in the entire country having won nine successive league games. The latest was a thrilling 4-2 victory over Barrow last weekend.

Tonight sees them travel to Essex to face Colchester United, who only need a point to preserve their League Two status.

It’s a crucial night ahead and we’ll be bringing you regular updates on our live blog. Stay tuned below for the latest throughout the night:

Colchester v Rovers LIVE

21:39 BST

Full-time

What a night. 4-1 Rovers. The play-offs beckon now.

21:37 BST

Close

Hurst does well down the flank and finds Waters who is just inches away from his first goal for Rovers.

21:33 BST

Added time

Four minutes extra.

21:32 BST

Sub

Waters is on for Ironside.

21:32 BST

Final knockings

Game in the final stages now. Just a procession.

21:29 BST

GOAL

Wow. 4-1. Blistering counter led by Maxwell. A shot is saved by the keeper but Ironside quickest to react as he taps in. Away end in jubilant mood now. The play-offs beckon for this incredible team.

21:27 BST

Wide

Colchester go close but their effort flies just wide. Hurst replaces Molyneux, by the way.

21:26 BST

Control

That goal’s given Rovers much-needed breathing space. Kyle Hurst coming on shortly, by the way.

21:20 BST

The goal

Free-kick was floated in and Anderson side-foots it home in front of the Rovers fans. 3-1 and a bit of breathing space. Incidentally, Tommy Rowe is on for Matty Craig.

21:19 BST

GOALLLLLLLLLLLLL

Tom Anderson!

