Woman attacked by hammer wielding thugs illegally hunting in fields near Doncaster

A woman suffered facial injuries after being attacked by hammer wielding thugs illegally hunting on private land in Doncaster.
By Darren Burke
Published 27th Apr 2024, 09:00 BST
Police have released two images of men they would like to speak to in connection with the reports of wildlife crime and a serious assault.

On Tuesday 2 April at 5.40pm, officers received reports that several men, had been using dogs to hunt on private land on Lodge Lane, Braithwaite.

The men were challenged by the land owner, and an altercation took place, during which the men became aggressive and used a hammer to cause criminal damage to farm machinery and inflict a facial injury to the woman, 37.

Police have released CCTV images of the pair.

Officers believe the vehicle the men were using was being driven on cloned registration plates.

If you can help and recognise the men in the images, please get in touch online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 759 of 2 April 2024.

You can contact police online here: https://orlo.uk/W94rh