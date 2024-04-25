Outpatient improvements lead to recognition for colleague at local hospital Trust

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Healthcare Project and Change Association (HPCA) Change Awards shines a light on colleagues working within healthcare within the public and private sector.

Jane Hunter, Senior Project Manager within the Project Management Office at DBTH, has, alongside her team, been responsible for delivering a programme of change to make improve Outpatient services.

For her efforts, Jane has been shortlisted for the category of ‘Future Inspiration’, reserved for individuals who are rising stars in the field of change management.

A patient receives their appointment via a text messaging service.

With the support of colleagues, Jane has led a project within the ‘Outstanding outpatient transformation’ programme, which has looked at implementing changes to notifying patients on their appointments.

As a result of driving forward initiatives to both reduce printing patient letters and increase the use of digital communication methods, patients at the Trust have benefited from timely notifications of their upcoming appointments, whilst the organisation has reduced its reliance of paper letters.

Patients at DBTH have the option to have their appointments sent to them either digitally, via a text messaging service or through a printed letter sent to their address. It has also realised the Trust’s ambition to move away from printing of letters onsite, to a safe and secure external provider to print patient letters as part of the outpatient service.

From August 2023 to January 2024, the Trust successfully sent 14,457 letters for breast screening and 52,906 for the diabetic service to the service, resulting in substantial cost savings for the Trust, which have been reinvested back into patient care.

This initiative also gave colleagues a boost in productivity, reducing repetitive and time intensive tasks, freeing up more time to allow for patient contact and support.

Jane Hunter said about the project: “The feedback we have had from both patients and staff has been very positive.

“Part of this project was to consult with patients and colleagues early, often and consistently, to listen to their concerns, and implement their suggestions wherever practical. When people feel heard in the process rather than feeling dictated to, they will give you their support and loyalty.

“As an ever-evolving Trust, it is critical to understand and be able to communicate why change needs to happen and the intended benefits.”

Paul Mapley, Efficiency Director at DBTH, said: “We have been careful to ensure that any transformative changes to services reflects the requirements of our patients and puts their needs first.

“One of the factors in delivering these improvements has been ensuring that everyone has access to the information they need, whether they have digital devices, like a smartphone or if they need a more traditional communication in the form of a letter sent to their home.

“The project is one of many initiatives we have been working on within outpatients and it has been extremely successful ensuring patients are always at the heart of our decision making but also enabling cost savings to be made to be reinvested in patient pathways.”