The classy touch that Doncaster Rovers have arranged for final game of season
Fan engagement and their community outreach is rightly praised, given the club's commitment to such activities.
So it should really come as no surprise that another selfless act has been arranged for Saturday's trip to Gillingham - the final game of the regular season.
Rovers go into the clash knowing they'll qualify for the League Two play-offs if they avoid defeat. The fans have already snapped up an initial two allocations and on Friday morning were handed another batch.
It promises to be a carnival atmosphere in the away end. And for one of the thousands in attendance, it promises to be an extra special occasion.
"We've got a fan coming on our coach, from when we leave the hotel," manager Grant McCann told the Free Press.
"He asked me a while back at one of our fan forums. He's an elderly gentleman who's always struggled to get to games so he'll be coming on the coach with us on the half-hour journey from the hotel with the team. It's just about giving something back to our supporters and showing our appreciation. I think it goes a long way.
"From my point of view I just hope it stays dry for the fans, because I know they'll be out in the elements at Gillingham! I don't think they've got a roof on that stand yet!"
