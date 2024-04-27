Owen Bailey, right, has been one of the breakout stars of Rovers' season.

Not since Danny Andrew back in the 2018/19 campaign has anyone started all 46 league games. Ironically, Andrew was an ever-

present in a Grant McCann team that qualified for the play-offs and now Bailey is hoping to replicate that feat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barring a badly-time injury, Bailey will line up once again in the starting XI at Gillingham for the final game of the regular season to bring up his

It's a remarkable statistic and shows not only the consistency of the former Newcastle United man but also how resilient his body has become after awful injury luck earlier in his career.

"He's very strong and robust. He gets knocks but just gets on with it," Bailey's manager Grant McCann told the Free Press.

"He's been a really good signing, Owen. We brought him in partly because he's versatile but in the back of our heads we always knew his best position would be as a midfield player. I think he's taken the position and the demands of the position on board and he's delivered.

"He's been excellent, as have a lot of the boys."