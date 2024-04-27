'A really good signing' - Doncaster Rovers player praised as he prepares to end five-year wait
Not since Danny Andrew back in the 2018/19 campaign has anyone started all 46 league games. Ironically, Andrew was an ever-
present in a Grant McCann team that qualified for the play-offs and now Bailey is hoping to replicate that feat.
Barring a badly-time injury, Bailey will line up once again in the starting XI at Gillingham for the final game of the regular season to bring up his
It's a remarkable statistic and shows not only the consistency of the former Newcastle United man but also how resilient his body has become after awful injury luck earlier in his career.
"He's very strong and robust. He gets knocks but just gets on with it," Bailey's manager Grant McCann told the Free Press.
"He's been a really good signing, Owen. We brought him in partly because he's versatile but in the back of our heads we always knew his best position would be as a midfield player. I think he's taken the position and the demands of the position on board and he's delivered.
"He's been excellent, as have a lot of the boys."
Rovers will clinch a top-seven spot today if they avoid defeat, although they will be desperate for an 11th straight victory that would set a new, all-time club record.
