Total debt owed by Doncaster Council rises slightly to £465million, figures show

The total debt facing the City of Doncaster Council rose by nearly four per cent in the last financial year, figures show.

Figures shared by the BBC’s Shared Data Unit, show Doncaster Council owed a total of £464.8million at the end of the 2024/25 financial year – up £17m, or 3.96 per cent in 12 months.

Debbie Hogg, executive director of corporate resources, said: “This outcome is as a result of our treasury management policy and that we make use of cash balances to minimise external debt particularly whilst interest rates have been high.

“Whilst this isn’t the most glamorous part of council activity, performing well in this area is important to ensure spend is as low as possible and the team do a great job.”

Doncaster Council’s total debt remains the lowest of any South Yorkshire authority – Sheffield, Barnsley and Rotherham.

Barnsley Council and Rotherham Council, both smaller authorities than Doncaster, owe £565m and £677m respectively, according to the data, sourced from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.

Doncaster Council owes £1,479.66 per person – the second lowest in South Yorkshire, behind Sheffield City Council – up just £55 on the year before. Sheffield’s £825m total debt is equal to £1,440.76 per person.

Doncaster Council's total debt rose by just under four per cent in the last year. | LDRS

The BBC’s Shared Data Unit found the combined debt across the UK’s 382 councils has topped £122billion – up £7b on 2023/24.

The money, borrowed largely from an arm of the Treasury, had been used to buy hundreds of commercial assets from shopping centres, to office parks, cinemas, energy companies and housing developments all with the aim of returning a stream of income.

30 councils – not including Doncaster Council – have sought exceptional financial support from the government for 2025/26.

The total amounts owed by Doncaster remain low compared to the highest borrowing UK authorities.

Woking’s total debt is equivalent to more than £20,000 per person. The council issue a section 114 notice, effectively declaring bankruptcy, in 2023.

Birmingham City Council continues to be the most in debt council by total debt. The cash-strapped authority owes a staggering £3.3billion.