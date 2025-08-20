Doncaster Costa Coffee drive-thru applies to open 24/7

A Doncaster Costa Coffee drive-thru is seeking a licence allowing it to open 24 hours-a-day.

The Costa Coffee premises on Argo Drive in Wheatley, Doncaster, is also seeking permission to serve late night refreshments (hot food and drink) throughout the night.

Its application, published on the City of Doncaster Council website on July 23, 2025, said: “This store understands that in extending our opening hours we have a duty to the local community and that we continue to protect our staff and customers from danger and harm.

“We are committed to keeping the areas around our stores clean and tidy, with litter picking built into our standard store operations. Our first goal is to prevent litter from occurring, for example by encouraging customers to use reusable cups or offering crockery for drink-in customers.

“However, we know that litter can occur, even when waste and recycling points are offered.

“That is why over the last few years we have collaborated with a range of stakeholders on litter prevention, encouraging responsible disposal of packaging, cup recycling, and the use of reusable alternatives. We also encourage our team members to support litter picks.”

The application said that all Costa stores have “self-closing doors” which should assist with noise reduction for nearby residents.

It also said the store would be happy to put more measures in place to combat noise “where it is practical to do so”.

The drive-thru venue is specifically applying for a license to operate between 24 hours a day, seven days a week – as well as a late night refreshment license for between 11pm and 5am, seven days a week.

Late night refreshment licences are required for a premises to legally sell hot food and drink for any amount of time between 11pm and 5am.

The City of Doncaster Council licensing department will decide on the application.