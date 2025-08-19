A KFC restaurant in Doncaster has resubmitted an application to serve hot food until 2am, after withdrawing a similar application earlier in the year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fast food venue on Sprotbrough Road in Sprotbrough, Doncaster, is seeking a change to its license, allowing it to operate until 2am, seven-days-a-week.

Its current license only permits the sale of hot food until 11.30pm Monday to Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A similar application for the same KFC restaurant, submitted by Sheffield-based Intracave Limited, was due to be considered by the City of Doncaster Council licensing committee in April 2025.

KFC Sprotbrough, Doncaster. | Google Streetview

However, the application was withdrawn shortly before the meeting.

The application had received objections from nearby residents and from the council’s environmental health team.

Fiona Boothroyd, senior environmental health officer at Doncaster Council, said her department objected to the previous application on the grounds of the “potential for public nuisance”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new license application for the KFC restaurant was published on the public notice portal on August 7, 2025.

It is a legal requirement for councils to publish legal notices on issues within the public interest, such as planning and licensing applications.