Doncaster KFC restaurant resubmits application to serve until 2am after previous withdrawal
The fast food venue on Sprotbrough Road in Sprotbrough, Doncaster, is seeking a change to its license, allowing it to operate until 2am, seven-days-a-week.
Its current license only permits the sale of hot food until 11.30pm Monday to Sunday.
A similar application for the same KFC restaurant, submitted by Sheffield-based Intracave Limited, was due to be considered by the City of Doncaster Council licensing committee in April 2025.
However, the application was withdrawn shortly before the meeting.
The application had received objections from nearby residents and from the council’s environmental health team.
Fiona Boothroyd, senior environmental health officer at Doncaster Council, said her department objected to the previous application on the grounds of the “potential for public nuisance”.
The new license application for the KFC restaurant was published on the public notice portal on August 7, 2025.
It is a legal requirement for councils to publish legal notices on issues within the public interest, such as planning and licensing applications.