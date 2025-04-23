Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A KFC drive-thru restaurant in Doncaster has applied to the City of Doncaster Council licensing department to stay open into the early hours of the morning seven days a week.

The application for the KFC premises on Sprotbrough Road will be presented to councillors on the licensing sub-committee after environmental health teams lodged an objection over “public nuisance”.

Intracave Limited, a Sheffield-based business who operate the KFC restaurant, are currently only permitted to sell late night refreshment between 11pm and 11.30pm Monday to Sunday.

Late-night refreshment applies to the sale of hot food and drink between the hours of 11pm and 5am.

The applicants want to extend both their late-night refreshment licence and opening hours until 2am.

Fiona Boothroyd, senior environmental health practitioner at Doncaster Council, told licensing her department objects to the application.

She wrote in an email: “I must raise an objection to the proposed on the grounds for the potential for public nuisance, because of the close residential properties located to the right and opposite the premises.

The KFC restaurant on Sprotbrough Road in Sprotbrough, Doncaster. Owners of the restaurant have applied to extend its opening hours to 2am seven days a week. | Google

“The likelihood of people sitting in their cars after purchasing their food, playing music, talking in the carpark and the noise associated with drive thru operations at a time when most people are in bed, increases the potential for incidences of noise nuisance disturbing sleep to occur.”

She said any signage from the business would “have no practical effect” to curb disruption “if ignored by the clientele”.

As a result of the objection from environmental health, the application must now be heard by the licensing sub-committee.

Councillors on the sub-committee will hear evidence on the application when they meet in the council chamber on Wednesday, April 30, 2025.