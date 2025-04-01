Councillors approve plans for five family homes on site of former Doncaster petrol station to be demolished
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The two buildings, including a former petrol station, are found on the north side of Broad Lane in Sykehouse near Goole.
Councillors approved the application, which will see a number of four and five bed homes built on the site, after councillor Gary Stapleton raised concerns regarding the possibility the site was historically a burial ground.
Officers informed the committee there was “no indication” the site was formally a burial ground, but said councillors could request more in-depth checks are undertaken.
A statement submitted alongside the application states: “Each [of the new dwellings] features open-plan living space, a modern feature in new constructions, as well as raised amenity spaces and between four and five bedrooms with en-suites.
“Feature windows at the rear maximise views and natural light which will enhance the living accommodation.”
In the consultation phase, the application received nine objections and two statements in support of the plans.
Objectors voiced concerns over parking, flooding concerns and the “overdevelopment of the site”, amongst a list of other reasons.
Statements in support of the application said the site “is in need of regeneration” and the homes will bring families to the area who will “support the local economy/area”.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.