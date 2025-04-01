Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Doncaster councillor has called for a review of how planning objections by authority employees work after a “conflict of interest”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Gary Stapleton questioned why a member of staff was not named on a report presented to the planning committee today (April 1, 2025), since his objection was the reason the application needed committee approval.

A planning application, which sought retrospective permission for grit storage and the approval of plans to build a grit store in Mexborough, was presented to the planning committee because the plans were “subject to an objection by a staff member of the Development Directorate”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers said: “We wouldn’t normally name individual objectors for GDPR purposes.”

A diagram showing where the new grit store will be built with the acoustic fence behind it. | LDRS

The committee was told the staff member in question objected to the plans as a nearby resident.

Cllr Stapleton responded: “My concern is that he has objected because he lives nearby, but it feels like his position has brought this to committee.

“That to me is a huge conflict of interest.”

A grit store will be erected in the car park of the Mexborough Business Centre if planning permission is granted next week. | Google

Officers in the committee meeting acknowledged the confusion and concern and said: “We can take a look at changing the way this works.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plans would enable the applicants to build a grit store in the car park of the Mexborough business centre.

As previously reported by the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the plans include erecting an acoustic fence to limit noise passed on to neighbouring residential properties.

It is said the acoustic fence will reduce noise issues for nearby residents. | LDRS

Committee members heard how the site has been used for gritting operations for around five years and enforcement from the council had brought around the application for retrospective permission.

The application for retrospective permission and to build the grit store were granted unanimously by the councillors present.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes with conditions that gritting operations cannot be conducted before 7am and after 9pm, Monday to Sunday.

Environmental health teams had previously objected to the plans, but the objection was withdrawn after the applicants agreed to install the acoustic fence.