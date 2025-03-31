Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The planning inspector has overturned a City of Doncaster Council decision refusing permission for a local couple to build a new home in their garden.

Council officers previously rejected the proposal, in a “delegated” decision in April 2024, due to the effect it would have “on the character and appearance of the area”.

Applicants, Mr and Mrs Naylor, proposed building a four bedroom, one-and-a-half storey home within the confines of the garden at 12 Eastfield Lane in Auckley, Doncaster.

The couple appealed the rejection, with the government planning inspector John Morrison deciding in February 2025 that the application was approved, with conditions.

Diagrams have shown how a four bedroom home with be erected within the garden of an existing property in Auckley, Doncaster. | LDRS

Following a site visit, an appeal planning officer reported to Mr Morrison that “the surrounding residential properties are of varying designs and layouts and therefore the design of the proposal would sit comfortably there amongst”.

The proposal would be a dwelling with dormers to the front and rear “creating a contemporary appearance”.

The concept floorplan for the first floor of the home. | LDRS

The application was initially rejected by officers at the City of Doncaster Council. The planning inspector has overturned the decision. | LDRS

In contrast to the original decision by the council, the appeal officer said the proposal “would therefore respect the character and appearance of the area”.

Mr Morrison approved the application with conditions. This included ensuring the development was completed in accordance with the approved plans “for certainty and enforcement purposes”.

The appeal decision will be presented to councillors on the City of Doncaster Council planning committee when it meets on Tuesday, April 1, 2025.