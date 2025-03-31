Doncaster: Government inspector grants permission for rejected four-bed home plans after appeal
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Council officers previously rejected the proposal, in a “delegated” decision in April 2024, due to the effect it would have “on the character and appearance of the area”.
Applicants, Mr and Mrs Naylor, proposed building a four bedroom, one-and-a-half storey home within the confines of the garden at 12 Eastfield Lane in Auckley, Doncaster.
The couple appealed the rejection, with the government planning inspector John Morrison deciding in February 2025 that the application was approved, with conditions.
Following a site visit, an appeal planning officer reported to Mr Morrison that “the surrounding residential properties are of varying designs and layouts and therefore the design of the proposal would sit comfortably there amongst”.
The proposal would be a dwelling with dormers to the front and rear “creating a contemporary appearance”.
In contrast to the original decision by the council, the appeal officer said the proposal “would therefore respect the character and appearance of the area”.
Mr Morrison approved the application with conditions. This included ensuring the development was completed in accordance with the approved plans “for certainty and enforcement purposes”.
The appeal decision will be presented to councillors on the City of Doncaster Council planning committee when it meets on Tuesday, April 1, 2025.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.