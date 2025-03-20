The City of Doncaster Council will enter into a sublease with two local NHS Trusts, giving itself the option to take ownership of a large part of Waterdale, cabinet has agreed.

A report presented to cabinet members yesterday (March 19, 2025) said exercising the option could be “transformational” for the centre of Doncaster.

Speaking at the meeting, Mayor Ros Jones said: “The Waterdale area is a substantial site which has long suffered from a concentration of vacant outlets.

“The start of this regeneration will have a positive impact on the area and will complement the landscaping work which has just been completed there.

Doncaster Mayor Ros Jones addresses her cabinet. | LDRS

“This is part of wider plans in our city centre strategy to rejuvenate Doncaster city centre and bring in vital services and new sectors to support the economy, stimulate enterprise and increase footfall.”

As previously reported by the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS), the option will need to be exercised at a future cabinet meeting. There are currently no further cabinet meetings scheduled before the local elections on May 1, 2025.

The option has materialised out of an agreement to sublease the vacant ‘The Village’ unit near Waterdale to Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) and Rotherham, Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH).

An overhead image showing who would own what parts of Waterdale. Areas where the freehold would be transferred to Doncaster Council are in green. | LDRS

Mayor Jones told her cabinet: “This initiative will have a tremendous positive impact on the city centre by bringing into use a vacant building to deliver health services in an accessible location for residents.

“This in turn will increase footfall into the city centre and help with the regeneration of this important area.”

Councillor Nigel Ball, cabinet member for public health, said he welcomes the move to bring NHS services to the city centre.

'The Village' unit in Doncaster city centre will soon be home to NHS services from two local NHS Trusts. | LDRS

“It will make services more accessible,” he told cabinet.

The deputy mayor, Cllr Glynn Jones, echoed Cllr Ball’s endorsement and added: “It also offers a catalyst for this area to regenerate and move forward as it appears to have been a blip on the horizon.”

Doncaster Council chief executive Damian Allen said government officials visited the city centre in recent weeks and were “very impressed” by the projects the council was undertaking to bring vacant units back into use.

This walkway through Waterdale and the fenced off areas either side are part of the area the City of Doncaster Council could take over. | LDRS

The cabinet decision to sublease ‘The Village’ for local NHS services has been welcomed by Ann Jackson who runs Wool & Much, Much More opposite the 25,000 square foot Waterdale unit.

She said: “It will get people to realise that Waterdale isn’t a derelict site and there are shops and cafes up here.”

Ms Jackson told the LDRS she was optimistic that the council takeover of land around Waterdale would “revitalise town” and added: “That’s what we need.”

The LDRS has asked the Doncaster Conservative councillors group for comment.