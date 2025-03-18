Doncaster Mayor welcomes decision to bring South Yorkshire buses back into public control
Announced by Mayor Coppard today, the decision follows a lengthy public consultation and will begin taking effect in 2027.
He said: “Today, we’ve made history; turning back the tide on the failed experiment of the privatisation of our bus network that was started in the 1980s, putting the public back into public transport.
“When I was elected as South Yorkshire’s Mayor in 2022, I promised to take back control of our buses. Today I’m proud to say that is a promise being kept.”
He added buses are “essential” for local communities as they connect people “to jobs, training and opportunity, and to friends and family”.
Mayor Ros Jones told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS): “Our bus network across Doncaster and South Yorkshire is not fit for purpose, for too long private bus operators have decided on routes, timetables and fare prices.
“Today, we have taken the decision to bring our buses back under public control, enabling us to put passengers back at the heart of our public transport system.
“It will take time to see improvements as we re-build our bus network, ensuring that it works for our residents, connecting them to opportunities for work, education and leisure.”
Following the announcement today, Mayor Coppard said the move will allow the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority to “take back control of fares, routes and timetables” across Doncaster.
Mayor Jones told the LDRS: “My vision is for a bus network across Doncaster and South Yorkshire that is affordable, reliable and provides a quality service, connecting our communities, with little nipper buses in our city and town centres and linking with our train stations to enable a fully integrated transport network.”
The LDRS has approached the Doncaster Conservative councillors group for comment on the decision.
