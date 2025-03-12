Doncaster secures £6.5m in grants to help local people back to work

Doncaster has secured roughly £6.5million of grant funding to help local people back into work.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The money comes from two Government grants sprouting from the ‘Get Britain Working’ white paper released in November.

It includes a potential £2m from the Economic Inactivity Trailblazer programme and another potential £4.5m from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking in a cabinet meeting today (March 12, 2025), Mayor Ros Jones said: “The system is currently failing many people.

“This is great news for Doncaster. We are receiving collectively £6.5m.”

South Yorkshire has additionally been given a £33m grant for the ‘Connect to Work’ programme, which aims to help “hard-reaching-groups”, including people with disabilities, find sustainable work.

Doncaster has secured around £6.5m of grant funding to help people back into work. | LDRS

Doncaster’s share of the £33m grant is yet to be confirmed.

The grant funding was welcomed by councillor Sue Farmer, cabinet member for equalities, education and skills.

“I’m so pleased that we’re given the funding to support Doncaster residents back into work,” she told cabinet.