Doncaster secures £6.5m in grants to help local people back to work
The money comes from two Government grants sprouting from the ‘Get Britain Working’ white paper released in November.
It includes a potential £2m from the Economic Inactivity Trailblazer programme and another potential £4.5m from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.
Speaking in a cabinet meeting today (March 12, 2025), Mayor Ros Jones said: “The system is currently failing many people.
“This is great news for Doncaster. We are receiving collectively £6.5m.”
South Yorkshire has additionally been given a £33m grant for the ‘Connect to Work’ programme, which aims to help “hard-reaching-groups”, including people with disabilities, find sustainable work.
Doncaster’s share of the £33m grant is yet to be confirmed.
The grant funding was welcomed by councillor Sue Farmer, cabinet member for equalities, education and skills.
“I’m so pleased that we’re given the funding to support Doncaster residents back into work,” she told cabinet.