Doncaster Mayor says ‘I have listened’ as new city-centre strategy is approved

The new city centre strategy outlined by the City of Doncaster Council will address issues most important to local people, Mayor Ros Jones has said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking at a meeting of her cabinet today (March 12), Mayor Jones outlined the ‘City Centre Strategy’, which aims to rejuvenate the heart of Doncaster and provides a “vision” for the city centre for the next 25 years.

It is said the strategy will increase housing and retail opportunities in the city centre, whilst improving safety and security.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have listened and I have responded,” Mayor Jones told the meeting, citing derelict shops and anti-social behaviour as major city centre problems for local people.

Mayor Ros Jones outlined the new city centre strategy at a meeting of her cabinet on March 12, 2025.

She added: “Doncaster is not unique in the challenges it faces. Supermarkets and out-of-town shopping centres are here to stay, but our city centre still has a bright future.”

The strategy, which was approved by the cabinet, includes a £1.5million funding boost, including £500,000 for the coming financial year, to get the plan moving.

It includes big plans for the Waterfront area of the city centre, which aims to become “mixed-use living, working and leisure”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The city centre strategy aims to rejuvenate the heart of Doncaster. | LDRS

The extra funding will help kick-start an initial “12 month action plan” which will reportedly focus directly on residents immediate concerns.

Opposition councillors welcomed the strategy, but said it lacked “concrete policy” and questioned the timing of the announcement.

Many units in the Waterdale area of Doncaster city centre are empty. | LDRS

In a joint statement, Councillors Steve Cox and Nick Allen, leader and deputy leader of the Doncaster Conservative councillors, said: “We agree there should be a strategy, it’s a shame it’s taken a social media storm for the mayor to listen to residents.

“We have been saying this for years. The city centre is a shambles and the council could be so much better. As opposition councillors we have raised this issue time after time in the council chamber. However it’s highly unusual for this Labour council to listen to anyone but themselves.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The strategy, which aims to build on city centre masterplans of pre-pandemic times, will be overseen by the Doncaster City Centre Board which is chaired by local businessman Tariq Shah OBE and includes members such as Mayor Jones and Sally Jameson MP.