The number of people in Doncaster aged 65 or over will surpass those aged 18 and under for the first time in 2026, according to local projections.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Data from Doncaster’s Joint Strategic Needs Assessment (JSNA) shows the gap between the two age groups has been dramatically reducing in recent years.

The JSNA provides a compendium of data, intelligence and insight on the health and wellbeing of Doncaster citizens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2016, there were 66,448 people in Doncaster aged 18 or under compared to 58,810 aged 65+.

Health data shows rapid aging of the Doncaster population.

Now, in 2025, there are 67,010 people in the younger age group, but 66,460 in the older group. Next year, those aged 65+ will exceed people who are 18 and under by more than 1,000.

The JSNA website, part of the City of Doncaster Council’s network of websites, says “this is going to affect the way that the council supports the people of Doncaster, and it is going to be more important than ever to meet the needs of the older people in the borough”.

The disparity between the aged groups is projected to grow at a rapid rate and 65+ will outnumber those 18 and under by nearly 9,000 in 2030 and nearly 19,000 in 2040.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

JSNA data has played a significant role in informing the Director of Public Health’s Annual Report 2024, which will be presented to the council’s Health and Wellbeing Board this week.

The report details the picture of public health in Doncaster, including positives and any issues it is facing, as well as details on how public health can be improved.

Doncaster Council’s Health and Wellbeing Board will next meet on Thursday, March 13, 2025.