80% of council house tenants in Doncaster ‘satisfied’ with St Leger Homes, report

Over eighty per cent of social housing tenants in Doncaster have said they are “satisfied” with St Leger Homes, according to a survey of residents.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The survey results form part of a St Leger Homes of Doncaster (SLHD) performance report to be presented to city councillors next week.

81 per cent of tenants said they were satisfied with SLHD – a five per cent rise on 2023/24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Positively, 86 per cent of tenants said they felt their home was “safe” and 87 per cent felt SLHD treated them fairly and with respect.

Over 80% of social housing tenants in Doncaster were satisfied with St Leger Homes of Doncaster. | LDRS

Less than 38 per cent of respondents said they were satisfied with SLHD’s “approach to handling complaints” in the last 12 months.

The report, which will be reviewed by councillors on the overview and scrutiny management committee next Thursday, details the value for money (VFM) of SLHD and how the organisation is performing on its key performance indicators (KPIs).

SLHD is meeting targets on 14 of its 28 KPIs. Two are “amber” and therefore within an agreed tolerance of the target. 12 targets are not being met.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The City of Doncaster Council will raise £2.7m from rents this coming financial year. | LDRS

In the VFM report, SLHD is said to have remained a “low cost, high performing organisation”, delivering all its core services in full and within budget.

Operational performance was said to be “good or improving against challenging targets”.

Mayor Ros Jones’ annual budget was passed by Labour councillors in February. | LDRS

SLHD manages a social housing stock of around 20,000 properties on behalf of the City of Doncaster Council.

In February, the council approved a 2.7 per cent increase in rents on social housing as part of Mayor Ros Jones’ annual budget.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This increase is expected to raise an additional £2.7million, covering a £2.5million increase in the SLHD management fee, which has increased “to reflect increases in salaries (pay award), employer national insurance changes, inflationary increases and other changes”.