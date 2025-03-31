Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans to demolish two buildings and replace them with five new homes will be discussed by Doncaster Council’s planning committee, reports show.

The application, submitted by agents on behalf of a Mr Reece Whittaker, seeks full planning permission to knock down “two existing dwellings” on the north side of Broad Lane in Sykehouse, Doncaster.

Five new homes will be constructed in place of the two existing buildings should permission be granted.

A statement submitted alongside the application states: “Each [of the new dwellings] features open-plan living space, a modern feature in new constructions, as well as raised amenity spaces and between four and five bedrooms with en-suites.

Diagrams show the proposed row of five houses to be built in Sykehouse - subject to planning permission. | LDRS

“Feature windows at the rear maximise views and natural light which will enhance the living accommodation.”

In the consultation phase, the application received nine objections and two statements in support of the plans.

Objectors voiced concerns over parking, flooding concerns and the “overdevelopment of the site”, amongst a list of other reasons.

Front elevations of how the development would look from the street. | LDRS

Statements in support of the application said the site “is in need of regeneration” and the homes will bring families to the area who will “support the local economy/area”.

A summary of the application from council planning officials, who recommend the application be granted with conditions, states: “The proposed development is not considered to cause unacceptable harm in terms of flood risk, highway safety, residential amenity, or the wider character of the area, subject to conditions.”

The site currently comprises of a two storey residential dwelling adjoining another building previously used as a petrol station.

Councillors on the planning committee will be presented with the application at its next meeting on April 1, 2025.