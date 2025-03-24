Doncaster: Environmental health withdraw planning objection to grit store after noise complaints
It comes as the applicants, listed as the N&S Group, also applied for retrospective planning permission to change the use of the land for the storage of grit – having conducted a gritting operation for “up to five years” without planning permission.
A report to be presented to the council planning committee next week said: “No objections [from environmental health] were initially raised, but because last winter the environmental health team received complaints relating to the loading of vehicles with grit late at night, a condition was requested to prevent deliveries or dispatches before 07:00 or after 20:00 Monday to Sunday.
“A holding objection was subsequently placed following a further noise complaint about the site due to the loading of vehicles up to 11pm, until such a time as the applicant could demonstrate how the activity would be carried out without impact on residential amenity.
“The holding objection was withdrawn following receipt of details of a proposed acoustic fence, which were confirmed as satisfactory. The applicant’s proposed operational hours of 07:00-21:00 hours are therefore acceptable; a 9pm finish does not impact on normal bedtime hours so sleep disturbance should not be an issue.”
An acoustic fence acts as a barrier and prevents noise being transmitted outside of the location within the fencing.
It follows three objections from nearby residents with one saying noise from “JCBs and gritting trucks… vibrates through the house”.
If granted, the application will provide permission for the retrospective grit storage and the construction of the new grit store to the northern side of the Mexborough business centre car park. This car park backs onto a row of residential properties.
Planning officers have recommended the planning committee grant planning permission with conditions at the upcoming meeting on April 1, 2025.
