The City of Doncaster Council is set to receive nearly £18million in government funding for regeneration projects in Doncaster North, the Local Democracy Reporting Service understands.

Doncaster mayor Ros Jones signed a memorandum of understanding with the government in recent days – including £12.5m to regenerate Mexborough town centre.

In a statement to the LDRS, Mayor Jones said: “This much needed investment will help us to deliver significant regeneration across Doncaster North communities.

“It is frustrating that these schemes were originally developed over three years ago, but the previous Conservative government failed to deliver the funding.

Several residential properties on Doncaster Road are set to be demolished for the River Don viaduct.

“It is great to see that this new government are now progressing with awarding the funding, to enable us to continue delivering for Doncaster.”

The agreement, which was reportedly first agreed with the Conservative government in 2023, will see a raft of changes made in the heart of Mexborough.

It will reportedly include improvements to shop fronts on around 80 properties; upgraded roads and footpaths; community safety upgrades such as lighting and CCTV; and improvements to the Mexborough Market area.

Brodsworth Miners Welfare Hall is set to be "transformed" under the plans. | LDRS

Councillor Bev Chapman said the announcement was “incredible news” for the area, adding Mexborough town centre was in “vital need of regeneration”.

The signed agreement, which isn’t legally binding, also includes £3.9m to regenerate Moorends.

Plans include the creation of a brand new community pavilion “providing a multi-functional space for sporting and leisure events and supporting local community sports teams with changing facilities”.

Just under £1.5m has been allocated to the Brodsworth Hall transformation. | LDRS

£1.5m will be put towards the “regeneration and transformation” of Brodsworth Miners Welfare Hall into a “viable community asset”.

Conservative councillors Steve Cox and Nick Allen said they were pleased to see the announcement, but said they would be watching how the money is spent closely.

They said in a statement: ‘This funding was agreed by the previous Conservative government…This includes monies toward Mexborough Town Centre which has long been neglected by Doncaster’s Labour dominated council.

A concept image of how the inside of Brodsworth Hall could be after the transformation. | LDRS

“We do however have some reservations about how this funding might be allocated, particularly with regard to market management. This neglect wouldn’t happen on Nick Fletcher’s watch.

“Furthermore, as everyone in Doncaster knows, there are far too many areas, such as Bessacarr and Finningley which are often overlooked for funding from the council. These areas deserve money too.”

The funding was welcomed by local MP for Doncaster North, and Secretary of State for Energy and Net Zero, Ed Miliband.

He told the LDRS: “I want to thank everyone in our community for their support for these bids. This investment by a Labour government will make a massive difference to people in Mexborough and Woodlands.

“This funding will help regenerate Mexborough as so many people in the town have long demanded and it will pay for the upgrade of Brodsworth Miners Welfare, which, a century after its construction, we have been determined to preserve for the community. It is so exciting that we can glimpse a new beginning for this historic building at the heart of the community.

“I want to thank Mayor Ros Jones for her support in making this investment happen.”