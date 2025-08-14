City of Doncaster Council officers have approved funding for chicane barriers in two areas plagued by issues with anti-social behaviour (ASB) and off-road bikes (ORBs).

Chicane barriers are proposed for parts of Balby South and the Woodland Plantation in Tickhill and Wadworth ward.

Lee Tillman, executive director of policy, partnership and investment at Doncaster Council, approved £28,345 for the project.

As part of a Section 103 agreement, the funding will come from the developer of a housing development on Fullwood Drive, Balby, which was granted planning permission in 2023.

Section 103 agreements, or planning obligations, are financial contributions developers make to councils as part of a planning permission agreement.

Council documents detailing the decision said: “Residents are constantly raising concerns with ward councillors, [the council] and South Yorkshire Police in relation to the ASB being carried out in this area, mainly due to the use of Off-road bikes in what should be quiet, peaceful areas.

“During consultation with residents, they have raised serious safety concerns around the park and the lilly pond area about the ease at which ORBs and modified EBikes to gain access and that there are no measures in place to slow them down.”

It goes on to explain that by using the section 103 monies, the council will install Disability Equality Act (DEA) 2010 compliant chicane barriers.

The report says these barriers will “ensure the safety of residents by limiting the access for off road motor and electric bikes to the area, especially the footpaths and park”.

It further states there is a balance of more than £32,000 on the section 103 contribution made by the housing developer after the approval of this funding.