People in Doncaster need to know Reform UK do not control the City of Doncaster Council, the party’s group leader has said.

Councillor Guy Aston told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) he and his colleagues regularly receive messages from residents who falsely believe Reform UK are in charge.

He said: “People need to understand that we may have 35 councillors, but we do not have control.

“I had a lady get in touch with me yesterday to say she was so pleased Reform were in control. I wish we were, but we are not.”

Councillor Guy Aston is the leader of the Reform UK group on the City of Doncaster Council.

Voters in Doncaster re-elected Labour’s Ros Jones to be Mayor of Doncaster for a fourth term.

Under the city’s referendum-chosen directly elected mayor system, the Mayor of Doncaster makes circa 95 per cent of key decisions with her cabinet. Very little legislation is decided by the full council.

Labour beat Reform UK’s candidate, Alexander Jones, by less than one per cent in May, a margin of roughly 700 votes.

The defeat was a stark contrast to the huge council majority the party won the following day, winning 37 council seats.

Cllr Aston declined to speak at length on the defeat, but said: “I think many of the people of Doncaster would have rather have seen a slightly more mature candidate.”

Alexander Jones was the young entrepreneur chosen to be Reform UK’s candidate for Doncaster’s most powerful political position.

Alexander Jones was Reform UK's candidate for Mayor of Doncaster

30-year-old Jones was subsequently elected a councillor for Edenthorpe and Kirk Sandall, following his narrow defeat to Labour and Ros Jones.

However, Cllr Aston disagreed with the LDRS’ assessment that popularity is temporary in modern politics, when asked if the opportunity to run Doncaster Council had passed.

“I’m not sure you’re right and I’ll tell you why,” he began, “I think this country is in a position it hasn’t been in since the end of the war.

Councillor Guy Aston was interviewed by the Local Democracy Reporting Service for the first time since the weeks after May 2025's elections.

“People are sick to death and they feel there needs to be something different and Reform seem to be speaking some kind of sense.

“The next election for Labour could be a wipeout.”

Aston acknowledged that four years is a long time in politics, adding some could say Reform UK “fired our powder early”.

Cllr Guy Aston believes Labour Mayor Ros Jones is on the defensive in her fourth term.

But assessing Ros Jones’ performance to start her fourth term as Mayor, Aston said Jones is on the back foot.

He said: “I met with Ros yesterday. I get the impression she is fighting a holding operation.

“I don’t think she’s trying to do an awful lot and she’s defending her position. She’s aware that eventually we will be able to start doing some digging.”

Aston declined to expand further, saying the moment “wasn’t right”, but said his party had already won small battles for audit and scrutiny.

He said he was proud his councillors were starting to “grow into their shoes”.

He continued: “We have got a promise now that once the airport monies have been approved by the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority, scrutiny and audit will be allow to investigate what has been spent and the plans to spend.

“It’s the people of Doncaster who fund that airport and if it doesn’t make money, it will be the people of Doncaster who plug the debts.

“I cannot put a millstone around the people of Doncaster’s necks.”