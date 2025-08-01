Reform UK councillor claims his ward is “neglected” after Doncaster housing development approved
Councillor Ioan-Emanuel Craciun said the 186-home development to be built on former green belt land off of Alverley Lane “should never have been enabled”.
In a statement to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS), he said: “The Labour administration’s decision to reclassify this land from green belt to brown belt for development left councillors powerless to stop it, only delay it.
“I am deeply disappointed that this land wasn’t used for a much-needed youth centre, activity park, or school—options that would have better served Balby South.”
The site was removed from the green belt in the 2021 Doncaster Local Plan, when it was allocated for new housing.
Cllr Craciun said it was this decision which meant his colleagues on the planning committee, which has a majority of Reform UK councillors, were unable to reject the plans.
He added: “I strongly feel Balby South is neglected in terms of essential services, and adding more developments to this already overcrowded ward goes against my constituents’ best interests.”
A Doncaster Labour spokesperson responded: “Planning is a quasi-judicial process, with Reform holding a majority of seats on the planning committee, the Doncaster Local Plan was adopted in 2021 following an independent examination by a Planning Inspector and unanimous cross-party support by full council.
“The Local Government Association (LGA) states that the use of political whips to seek to influence the outcome of a planning application is likely to be regarded as maladministration.”
Asked to provide data to evidence the ward was “overcrowded”, Cllr Craciun clarified he meant the ward lacked enough green spaces for the number of residents in the area.
He said: “If you look at the map, Balby South is just all buildings and very little green space.”
Cllr Craciun is not a member of the planning committee and attended the meetings to speak against the proposal.
He told the LDRS: “As Balby South’s councillor, I am committed to proposing solutions to improve the situation and sending a clear message to the mayor that Balby will not be an easy prey anymore and that I will fight their attacks at every step.”
The housing development, proposed by Metroland Ltd, will see 186 homes built on the land bordered by Alverley Lane and properties on Tickhill Road.
Members of the City of Doncaster Council planning committee were initially asked to make a decision on the application on July 1, 2025.
The committee voted to defer the decision in favour of a visit to the site.
Public speakers at the earlier meeting had expressed concerns for the impact 186 homes would have on the existing road network.
143 of the homes are set to be “market housing” with the other 43 marked as “affordable homes”.
Doncaster Council confirmed to the LDRS that planning permission was granted subject to conditions at the meeting on July 29.
