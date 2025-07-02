Members of the City of Doncaster Council planning committee have deferred making a decision on planning permission for a housing development until after they have visited the site.

Councillors on the committee voted in favour of visiting Alverley Lane in Balby South after residents voiced concerns over the impact a new 186-home development would have on the local road network.

The plans would see the homes built on a patch of former green belt land off of Alverley Lane in Balby South, Doncaster – the land was formally removed from the green belt and allocated for new housing when the council agreed its Local Plan in 2021.

Members of the committee heard from Martin Teasdale, a nearby resident who spoke against the application gaining planning permission.

A landscape plan for the 186 home development planned in Balby South. | City of Doncaster Council

He told the panel he was concerned about the additional demand the 186 homes would place on local schools.

“My 12-year-old daughter recently started at a local school,” he told the committee, adding that he believed local schools “are struggling”.

Mr Teasdale, who told the committee he works as a senior environmental health officer at a neighbouring authority, asked if residents would be able to comment on a construction management plan implemented if the development is given the go-ahead.

He said: “Will residents be able to see it and know what they are expected to deal with?”

New Reform UK councillor for Balby South Ioan Crucian also spoke in the meeting against the application.

Cllr Crucian is not a member of the planning committee and attended as a speaker on behalf of his constituents.

“As a Balby South councillor I stand firmly against the proposed development,” he told his council colleagues.

Design diagrams for one of the housing variations planned on the site in Balby South. | City of Doncaster Council.

He said the area was “starting to resemble a dystopian residential sprawl” and that “most of our essential services are located outside the ward”.

“This development is a step too far,” he concluded, “My constituents demand a ward that prioritises their quality of life.”

Cllr Crucian’s speech was met with nodding heads in the public gallery, but his contribution at the meeting was marred a short while later, when he had a brief disagreement with the committee chair Cllr Majid Khan.

He’d incorrectly suggested to Cllr Khan that he should be allowed to speak again during the debate stage because he didn’t speak for his maximum of five minutes during his speech.

Cllr Khan informed an unhappy Cllr Craciun this was not the case, as the debate period was for statements and questions from the committee panel.

Stephen Courcier, the application agent, spoke to the panel to remind them the land was allocated for housing in the local plan and fielded questions from the panel.

This included one from Cllr Neil Wood, who asked about previous concerns highlighted by Yorkshire Water.

Mr Courcier told the panel those concerns had been addressed and Yorkshire Water no longer had any issues with the proposal.

However, despite Mr Courcier’s answers, traffic concerns proved too much for a majority of the panel, which voted in favour of a motion from Cllr Bob Anderson to arrange a site visit.

The motion was supported by Cllr Steve Cox and was voted through, on the second attempt after confusion from Cllr Vicky Lawson on what was being voted on.

It means a decision on whether to grant planning permission for the site will need to wait until after the visit and the application will return at a later date.