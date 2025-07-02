150-home development in Doncaster gets green light a month after initial deferral
Members of the City of Doncaster Council planning committee had previously opted to defer making a decision on the housing development planned in Barnby Dun over concerns on schools capacity in the area.
At the previous committee meeting on June 2, 2025, councillors questioned the £605,000 contribution officials from the council education team had secured from the developer to fund additional nearby school places.
Committee members had sought additional information from education officials on how the contribution was calculated.
Having dissected the application for just short of an hour in June, planning permission was granted in the latest committee meeting on Tuesday, July 2, 2025, in a considerably shorter time.
The meeting heard how councillors had received an in-depth explanation on the education department’s calculations, which seemingly alleviated many of their concerns.
However, it did not prevent follow-up questions from members.
Councillor Bob Anderson highlighted how he was concerned the education contribution from the 150-home development would only fund two primary school places.
He was told the development was projected to bring 32 primary school aged children to the area and nearby Barnby Dun Primary School had capacity to accommodated 30 of them – therefore the agreement funded the additional two places.
Cllr Rob Dennis quizzed planning officer Dave Richards on the impact the development could have on the nearby junction of Doncaster Road and Armthorpe Lane.
He was told highways teams had projected the increased effect on the junction would be “marginal”.
The committee voted to grant planning permission for the development with a majority of six to four.
