The City of Doncaster Council is taking a range of “proactive steps” to address the increasing number of road deaths in the city, Mayor Ros Jones has said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Data from the Department for Transport (DfT) has shown 19 people died in accidents on Doncaster’s roads in 2024 – up from five in 2023.

In a statement to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Mayor Jones said: “I would like to extend my sympathies to the families and friends of those who have lost their lives due to road traffic accidents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are taking proactive steps each day to reduce road traffic incidents in Doncaster, whether that’s by introducing traffic calming measures, lowering speed limits in key areas, reviewing the state of our road infrastructure, or educating local people about how they can stay safe on the roads.”

On Sunday, July 22, 2025, South Yorkshire Police confirmed a 55-year-old man had been killed in a hit-and-run collision on Bawtry Road the night prior.

He was hit by a white Vauxhall Astra, which failed to stop at the scene and fled before emergency services could arrive. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

On the same day, police confirmed a 31-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mayor Jones added: “City of Doncaster Council is also part of the South Yorkshire Safer Roads Partnership which, through various initiatives, is working towards eliminating deaths and serious injuries on our roads.

“I also encourage motorists to help by driving carefully and observing the rules of the road. Together we can make our roads safer.”

Despite the spike in road fatalities, DfT data did reveal overall casualties sustained in road traffic accidents, including deaths, had reduced in 2024 compared to the year prior.