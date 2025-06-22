Appeal for information, witnesses and footage after man dies after being hit by a car on Bawtry Road in Doncaster
Officers were called at 11.30pm last night following reports that a white Vauxhall Astra GTC had collided with a pedestrian on Bawtry Road in Cantley, near the junction where it meets The Avenue.
The pedestrian, a 55-year-old man, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. His family is being supported by officers.
A 31-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of failing to stop and death by dangerous driving.
The road was temporarily closed following the collision but has since been fully reopened.
A police spokesman said: “We are now appealing for witnesses and anyone with information or relevant footage to get in touch with us.
“You can report information to us by calling 101 or filling out a form online on our website: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/.”
You can submit footage directly to the investigative team through this link: https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/southyorks/appeal/appeal-information-witnesses-and-footage-following-fatal-collision-in-bawtry-road-doncaster.
Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or reporting online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.