Mayor Ros Jones has allocated £200,000 to Doncaster’s ‘Summer Staycation’ aimed at ensuring all local families can access a range of activities over the school break.

The money will expand the Department for Education’s Holidays, Activities and Food (HAF) programme – making it universally accessible for Doncaster families.

Mayor Jones said in a statement: “By providing access to physical activity, the initiative offers a wide range of fun activities which some children may not usually have the chance to enjoy.

“I am delighted that we can continue to support the young people of Doncaster and provide a summer to be enjoyed by all.”

The Department for Education provides £1.4million for the HAF, which is “designed to provide free healthy food & enriching activities for primary and secondary school aged children who receive benefits-related free school meals”.

2025 is the third consecutive year that Jones has allocated additional money to expand the programme to all families in Doncaster.

Many activities in the HAF and ‘Summer Staycation’ are free, but there are some that come with a small fee.

Children and young people in Doncaster, from primary school to post-16, will be able to access activities such as sports camps, gamer days and arts and crafts as a result of the programme.

Information on the activities available can be found on the Your Life Doncaster website.