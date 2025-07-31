Yorkshire Day 2025: Vote for Doncaster Rovers to be named county's crown jewel

Doncaster Rovers are in the running to be named Yorkshire’s crown jewel for this year’s Yorkshire Day – and here’s how you can help them win.

City of Doncaster Council has nominated the League Two champions for the Crown Jewel of Yorkshire competition where various local authorities were invited to select events and attractions to celebrate Yorkshire Day tomorrow.

A council spokesperson said: “Wakefield Council are looking to name the Crown Jewel of Yorkshire to celebrate Yorkshire Day.

“City of Doncaster Council submitted Doncaster Rovers Football Club as our local Crown Jewel - as they represent grit, determination, and local community spirit.

"And after an absolutely brilliant season winning the League Two title, there was no other choice for our Crown Jewel.”

A spokesperson for Wakefield Council said: “We’re blown away by all that Yorkshire has to offer.

“Yorkshire folks – now it’s time for you to decide on what deserves to be crowned the Crown Jewel of Yorkshire!

“Please submit your votes by commenting the number of what you think deserves to be the winner in the comments section of the post. You can only choose one.”

The entries are:

• 1 - Yorkshire Sculpture Park nominated by Wakefield Council

• 2 - Castle Howard nominated by Visit North Yorkshire

• 3 - Barnsley Football Club's Oakwell Stadium nominated by South Yorkshire Pensions Authority

• 4 - Leeds Museums and Galleries' Discovery Centre nominated by Leeds City Council

• 5 - Pontefract Castle nominated by Pontefract Castle

• 6 - Tour De Yorkshire nominated by West Yorkshire Police

• 7 - East Riding’s coastline nominated by East Riding of Yorkshire Council

• 8 - Wentworth Woodhouse nominated by Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council

• 9 - Doncaster Rovers Football Club nominated by Doncaster Council

• 10 - Winter Garden and The Millennium Gallery nominated by Sheffield City Council

• 11 - Bradford Live nominated by Bradford Council

• 12 - Malham Cove nominated by Yorkshire Dales National Park

Voting closes at 10 am on Friday 1st August. Wakefield Council will announce the winner shortly after.

You can vote for your favourite on the post HERE